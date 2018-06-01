Toshiba completes $21 bn sale of chip unit

Sharjah24 – AFP: Embattled conglomerate Toshiba on Friday completed the $21 billion sale of its prized chip unit to an investment consortium, a move seen as crucial to keeping the Japanese firm afloat.
The deal had been delayed while Chinese regulators examined whether it could violate anti-trust laws, but they finally granted approval in mid-May.
 
"Toshiba hereby gives notice that the closing of the sale has been completed today as scheduled," the group said in a statement.
 
It added that the deal was worth about 2.3 trillion yen ($21 billion).
 
The business was sold to K.K. Pangea, a special-purpose company controlled by a consortium led by US investor Bain Capital.
 
The Bain-led group includes US tech giants Apple and Dell, as well as South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix.
 
Toshiba said it was reinvesting a total of 350.5 billion yen in Pangea, acquiring a 40.2 percent stake.
 
The sale and reinvestment will give Toshiba a pre-tax profit of 970 billion yen, though the bump was already built into forecasts it announced last month.