Toshiba completes $21 bn sale of chip unit

The deal had been delayed while Chinese regulators examined whether it could violate anti-trust laws, but they finally granted approval in mid-May.

"Toshiba hereby gives notice that the closing of the sale has been completed today as scheduled," the group said in a statement.

It added that the deal was worth about 2.3 trillion yen ($21 billion).

The business was sold to K.K. Pangea, a special-purpose company controlled by a consortium led by US investor Bain Capital.

The Bain-led group includes US tech giants Apple and Dell, as well as South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix.

Toshiba said it was reinvesting a total of 350.5 billion yen in Pangea, acquiring a 40.2 percent stake.

The sale and reinvestment will give Toshiba a pre-tax profit of 970 billion yen, though the bump was already built into forecasts it announced last month.