New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook

New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said he was seeking new enforcement provisions as part of an overhaul of privacy laws now being considered by parliament.

Edwards and Facebook have been at loggerheads over whether the tech giant was bound by New Zealand law since March, when Edwards asserted the U.S. company had broken local rules by refusing a request by a New Zealand citizen to access personal information held on the accounts of other users.

"What we did with Facebook is issue a legally binding demand and they just ignored and thumbed their nose at it and refused to comply," Edwards told Reuters in an interview this week.

Facebook declined to comment. In March it said it was disappointed in the decision and that the commissioner had made a "broad and intrusive request for private data".

Facebook had argued that customers in New Zealand were governed by Irish privacy law, along with most other non-U.S. users.