Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech's growing reach

The unusual locations for additive printing, highlighted at the first such event GE has organized, showed how quickly the technology is moving beyond plastic prototypes to everyday industrial use.

Companies are now routinely printing titanium engine parts, customizing dashboards of high-end cars, turning out jewelry and eyeglass frames and developing rocket engines.

General Motors Co said on Thursday it is working with design software company Autodesk Inc to make lightweight 3D-printed parts that could help GM add alternative-fuel vehicles to its product lineup.

At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for example, doctors work directly with engineers to print medical devices tailored to patients, said radiologist Jonathan Morris.