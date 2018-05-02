Snap shares sink 16 percent as redesign weighs on results

Revenue growth will likely slow substantially in the second quarter, the company said, showing it still faces an uphill battle after an app overhaul meant to fend off bigger rival Facebook Inc <FB.O> as it adds Snapchat-like features.

The number of daily active users on Snapchat, crucial for generating advertising revenue, rose to 191 million in the quarter ended March 31, short of consensus expectations of 194.15 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure was 15 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with growth of 18 percent in the previous quarter.

Snap shares plunged 16.5 percent to $11.77 in after-hours trading, extending a slide in the stock since February. Shares had surged 48 percent on Feb. 7, to $20.75, topping Snap's IPO price of $17 for the first time in months, on hopes that the redesign was working. The stocks has mostly fallen since.

"The redesign didn't just make users unhappy, it also made advertisers more concerned," said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson. "That’s not a good position to be in."

Company executives acknowledged that the new design hurt results but said they were sticking with the plan to keep content from friends separate from other publishers. The approach will propel growth in the long run, they said.