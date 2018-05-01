Investors look to Apple's cash, services as iPhone sales seen stalling

The iPhone is by far the biggest product from Apple, accounting for more than 60 percent of its revenue last year, but Chief Executive Tim Cook and other executives have targeted services as a path to growth.

Disappointing forecasts from the iPhone supply chain have lowered expectations for unit sales.

Analysts such as Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi estimate as few as 51 million handsets were sold in the fiscal second quarter, versus Wall Street expectations of 54 million phones, versus 50.7 million in the year-ago period. Overall, Wall Street has lowered its expectations for iPhone revenue from $39.7 billion on April 17 to $39.2 billion, according to an average of estimates from 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Sacconaghi expects the iPhone business to dominate discussions of the results, but some investors think a better question is whether Apple can deliver on its plan to ramp up services revenue from Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store.