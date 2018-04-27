Wall Street much quicker to applaud Facebook than criticise it

The response was classic Wall Street, where the traditional tendency has been to be far quicker with praise than with criticism.

Less than 24 hours after the earnings release late on Wednesday, roughly a quarter of the 45 analysts covering the stock had by Thursday raised their price targets, including at least five brokerages that cut their views after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal broke last month.

Facebook’s shares, meanwhile, surged 9.1 percent on Thursday to $174.16, their highest in a month. The stock still had nearly 6 percent to climb to erase all its losses related to the matter.