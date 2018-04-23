Bill Gates, Airbus invest in real-time EarthNow satellite startup

According to the Wall Street Journal, startup EarthNow plans to create a constellation of 500 half-ton satellites that will be launched in phases.

Airbus, an investor in the company, will develop the satellites. EarthNow says these will use an upgraded version of the OneWeb micro satellite platform.

A press release from the company says each satellite "unprecedented" levels of processing power and "more CPU" than other commercial satellites.

EarthNow says the satellites use 'machine-learning' to adapt and interpret what they are observing in real-time.

The company says the constellation will be used to monitor many areas, including: conflict zones, evolving storms, volcanic eruptions and illegal fishing.

EarthNow also reckons the constellation could also be used to help media tell stories, for crop health evaluation, whale tracking and creating instant 3D models of towns or cities.