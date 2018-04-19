Amazon Prime service tops 100 million paid subscribers

The new high in subscriptions at Prime, launched 13 year ago, was among milestones from 2017 shared by Bezos in the letter, a copy of which was filed with US securities regulators.



Amazon shipped more than five billion items through its Prime service last year, and logged an unprecedented number of new memberships, according to Bezos.



Prime subscriptions cost $99 in the United States, and come with fast, free shipping as well as online access to movies and television shows.



The Seattle-based company has been investing heavily in original television content.



"Prime Video continues to drive Prime member adoption and retention," Bezos said in the letter.



"We've expanded our slate of programming across the globe."



Amazon offers Prime service in cities in nine countries.