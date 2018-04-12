'My mistake': Key Zuckerberg quotes in Senate Facebook grilling

The wide-ranging questions -- including about Cambridge Analytica, which used data scraped from 87 million Facebook users to target political ads ahead of the 2016 US election -- put the 33-year-old billionaire under a microscope for several hours at a joint Senate committee hearing.



- Setting things straight -



"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. And it was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."



"When we heard back from Cambridge Analytica that they had told us that they weren't using the data and deleted it, we considered it a closed case. In retrospect, that was clearly a mistake. We shouldn't have taken their word for it. We've updated our policy to make sure we don't make that mistake again."

"It will take some time to work through all the changes we need to make across the company. I'm committed to getting this right. This includes the basic responsibility of protecting people's information, which we failed to do with Cambridge Analytica."



"We're investigating every single app that had access to a large amount of information in the past. And if we find that someone improperly used data, we're going to ban them from Facebook and tell everyone affected.