Huawei launches new smartphone to rival Samsung Galaxy and iPhone X

With camera-rich features and aggressive pricing, the P20 series represent Huawei's fresh attempt to compete head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X in the increasingly look-alike market for smartphones.

The P20 premium version, P20 Pro, comes with a triple camera and sensors that offer top-notch image definition among existing smartphones, Huawei said, in a clear response to camera upgrades for the Galaxy S9 unveiled in Barcelona last month.

The basic P20 will be priced at 649 euros ($804) while the Pro model will run 899 euros ($1,115), Huawei said at the Paris launch event. By contrast, the Galaxy S9 sells for around 739 euros ($917) and 869 euros ($1,078) for the deluxe S9+ version, according to Samsung's site.

Europe is a lynchpin of the Chinese company's ambition eventually to become the world's No.2 phone supplier. The region has been insulated from some of the intense competitive pressures Huawei faces from domestic rivals in its home market.