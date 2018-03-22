YouTube follows Amazon into movie theaters

Vulture Club," which is in post-production, stars Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Dead Man Walking," "Thelma and Louise") as an emergency room nurse whose son is been kidnapped by terrorists.



Directed by Iranian-American Maryam Keshavarz ("Circumstance"), the thriller also stars Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," "Nurse Jackie") and Matt Bomer ("Magic Mike," "American Horror Story: Hotel").



"Vulture Club' follows the singular journey of a woman abandoned by her government who finds community in the most unexpected places," Keshavarz said in a statement.



"It's an honor to work with Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco and Matt Bomer who are the incredible talents and an innovator like YouTube to tell this timely story."



Online entertainment magazine IndieWire hailed the move by YouTube Red -- the Google-owned company's $10-a-month streaming service -- as "a significant strategy shift."



The platform showed Barbara Kopple documentary "This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous" on limited New York and Los Angeles theatrical runs ahead of its February YouTube Red release.



But the company appears to have changed direction since telling IndieWire last year it was not making movie theaters a fulcrum of its release strategy.