Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand

Cora, an autonomous flying vehicle by Silicon Valley Firm Kitty Hawk, has been approved for trials in Christchurch, New Zealand, reported the New Zealand Herald.

The all-electric aircraft takes off vertically, similar to a helicopter and can carry two people. According to CNN, Cora can fly at speeds of over 150 km per hour and operates autonomously. The aircraft also has a travel range of over 100 km.

According to Stuff.co.nz, it's hoped that Cora will operate commercially in New Zealand within three to six years.