Meet Pepper, the robot that can recognise emotion at Mobile World Congree

Pepper uses different audio and video sensors to recognise expressions on people's faces, enabling it to read human emotions and interact with them, according to Softbank's Sales and Marketing director Nicolas Boudot.



"As he's connected to a cloud he is using connective services to understand how you feel, if you look happy, sad, surprised, as well as getting your age, if you wear glasses and things like that," explained Boudot at the stand in Barcelona, Spain.



The friendly android can recognise individual faces and if it is interacting with a man or a woman.



Boudot said users are more likely to trust and engage Pepper because of its humanoid look.