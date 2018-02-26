Nokia releases new smartphones series

Set up by ex-Nokia executives who have licensed the famous brand to sell phones worldwide, HMD Global -- as the year-old company is known -- has focused on mid-priced Androids and even sub-$100-priced phones since entering the smartphone market.



Nokia announced on Sunday they have joined Google's Android One partnership program on their recently launched phones: The Nokia 1, the Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco.



Following their 2017 strategy at Barcelona when they re-introduced on market the Nokia 3310, the company launched another 'retro' mobile phone: the 'Banana phone' or Nokia 8100 which became famous when it was used by the actor Keanu Reeves when he was performing as Neo, in the Matrix film.



The Banana phone has not been adapted as a smartphone but does includes 4G connection and Internet. It's expected to go on sell on May of 2018 with a price of 79 euros.