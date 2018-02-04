Apple overtakes Samsung in shrinking smartphone market

A survey by IDC showed Apple -- which reported its quarterly data Thursday -- led all vendors with 77.3 million iPhones sold, giving it a 19.2 percent market share.

Even though Apple's fourth-quarter unit sales were down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, it was able to move ahead of South Korea's Samsung, whose 74.1 million devices sold gave it a market share of 18.4 percent, IDC said.

Huawei held the number three position with a 10.2 percent market share, followed by fellow Chinese makers Xiaomi and Oppo, with 7.0 and 6.8 percent, respectively, according to IDC.

Overall smartphone sales were down 6.3 percent with 403.5 million handsets shipped, according to the survey.

Samsung, which reported a 4.4 percent decline in the fourth quarter, remained the top smartphone vendor for the full year with a 21.6 percent market share, to Apple's 14.7 percent, IDC said.

Overall smartphone sales for 2017 were virtually flat -- down 0.1 percent at 1.47 billion units, the report said.