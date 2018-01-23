LG Display's OLED outlook offsets earnings gloom, drives up shares

This is a big step forward for LG that - despite being the world’s top LCD maker for televisions and the leader in large OLED TV screens - continues to struggle to get a toehold in the market for OLED smartphone screens, where a unit of Samsung Electronics holds a 98 percent share.



LG expects to begin producing plastic OLED panels at a line in Paju, which lies to the north of Seoul, in the third quarter of 2018, it said on some earnings call on Tuesday, helping offset disappointment over the company’s dismal quarterly performance.



Operating profit for the Apple Inc supplier in the fourth quarter of 2017 slumped 95 percent to its lowest in about two years, amid falling liquid crystal display panel prices, high OLED investment and an unfavorable exchange rate.



LG shares fell as much as 2 percent, but later rose 6.2 percent to a four-month high after comments on the timeline for plastic OLED, which according to analysts, indicated that LG could supply Apple with smartphone OLED screens this year.

The South Korean firm did not provide any OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone X in 2017 and said in December that nothing had been decided about future supply for the smartphone.



“The fact that the third quarter was mentioned clearly sent a signal that it could supply its key North American client with plastic OLED screens by then,” said Kim Hyun-soo, analyst at Hana Investment Corp.

“Its 2018 capex is also much larger than market expected, which suggests LG Display has gotten a handle on its OLED turnaround and more sure of itself,” Kim added.