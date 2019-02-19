New Universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxies

The international team behind the unprecedented space survey said their discovery literally shed new light on some of the Universe's deepest secrets, including the physics of black holes and how clusters of galaxies evolve.

More than 200 astronomers from 18 countries were involved in the study, which used radio astronomy to look at a segment of sky over the northern hemisphere, and found 300,000 previously unseen light sources thought to be distant galaxies.

Radio astronomy allows scientists to detect radiation produced when massive celestial objects interact.

The team used the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope in the Netherlands to pick up traces or "jets" of ancient radiation produced when galaxies merge. These jets, previously undetected, can extend over millions of light years.

The discovery of the new light sources may also help scientists better understand the behaviour of one of space's most enigmatic phenomena.

Black holes which have a gravitational pull so strong that no matter can escape them emit radiation when they engulf other high-mass objects such as stars and gas clouds.

Tasse said the new observation technique would allow astronomers to compare black holes over time to see how they form and develop.