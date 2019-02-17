Shell buys German battery maker Sonnen

Shell, which already invested in the German start-up in May 2018, revealed in a statement that it will buy 100 percent of Sonnen for an undisclosed amount.

Sonnen, which makes lithium-ion batteries for storing wind and solar power, was founded in 2010 and has since grown rapidly to become a dominant player in Europe.

Friday's announcement shows how the traditional oil sector is seeking to diversify further into greener energy, analysts say.

The announcement is "100 percent a sign that oil majors are positioning for green energy", said Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

In June 2018, Shell's main British rival BP bought Britain's largest electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster, in a bet on booming demand for greener transport.