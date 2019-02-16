Researchers keeps wraps on automatic text generator to prevent misuse

That software developed by OpenAI could be used to generate news stories, product reviews and other kinds of writing which may be more realistic than anything developed before by computer.

OpenAI, a research center backed by Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon and Microsoft, said the new software "achieves state-of-the-art performance on many language modeling benchmarks," including summarization and translating.

The news suggested a potential breakthrough in efforts to develop computer-generated text which may be believable, but also potentially dangerous.

The researchers said their model called GPT-2 "outperforms other language models" trained on tasks such as Wikipedia entries, news, or books without needing any specific training.

The OpenAI news is the latest showing how computers have gained in language ability, and follows a strong performance from IBM's Project Debater in a public competition with a professional debate champion.