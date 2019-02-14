Airbus pulls plug on costly A380 superjumbo

The company announced it would stop deliveries of the superjumbo after just over a decade in operation, following a decision by the A380's biggest customer, the Dubai-based carrier Emirates, to reduce its total orders by 39 planes.

It marks an disappointing end to a bold bet on how millions of people would travel in the future, as airlines struggled to fill a plane capable of carrying anywhere from 500 to 850 people.

"Without Emirates, Airbus has no substantial order backlog and no basis to sustain A380 production after 2021," Guillaume Faure, who is taking over as Airbus CEO from Tom Enders this spring, said in a conference call with analysts.

Airbus chalked up 321 orders for the superjumbo, which has a list price of $446 million (396 million euros) -- though the European aviation giant often had to offer substantial discounts.

Analysts had warned the company wouldn't start to recover the billions of euros in investment and production costs unless at least 400 planes were sold, and possibly up to 600.

The programme's future had been in doubt for years as Airbus slowed production, and the company acknowledged last year that the A380 would be scrapped if no new orders came in.

It received a lifeline when Emirates ordered 36 more A380s, but on Thursday Airbus said the airline had balked and would buy smaller A320 and A350 models instead.

After just 10 deliveries last year, Airbus will build eight this year, seven in 2020 and the final two in 2021.