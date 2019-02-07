US: SpaceX no-load test is delayed

NASA has made SpaceX and Boeing responsible for transporting astronauts starting this year.

SpaceX uses its Falcon 9 rocket, at the top of which is fixed a Dragon capsule specially designed to accommodate astronauts.

This capsule is meant to take astronauts to the International Space Station.

Before launching with humans aboard, however, SpaceX must perform a no-load mission.

It was originally set for early January and the date of March 2 is not set in stone. Any technical glitch still could postpone the test.

If all goes well, the first manned flight is scheduled for July 2019.

At Boeing, the no-load test will not take place until April, with a manned mission starting in August.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX makes most of its money from multibillion dollar contracts with NASA and satellite launches.