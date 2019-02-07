US: SpaceX no-load test is delayed

Sharjah24 – AFP: NASA announced Wednesday that SpaceX's no-load rocket test has been pushed back to March 2 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
NASA has made SpaceX and Boeing responsible for transporting astronauts starting this year. 
 
SpaceX uses its Falcon 9 rocket, at the top of which is fixed a Dragon capsule specially designed to accommodate astronauts. 
 
This capsule is meant to take astronauts to the International Space Station. 
 
Before launching with humans aboard, however, SpaceX must perform a no-load mission.
 
It was originally set for early January and the date of March 2 is not set in stone. Any technical glitch still could postpone the test.
 
If all goes well, the first manned flight is scheduled for July 2019. 
 
At Boeing, the no-load test will not take place until April, with a manned mission starting in August.
 
Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX makes most of its money from multibillion dollar contracts with NASA and satellite launches.