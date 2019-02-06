China tests new naval railgun

CNBC reports that China's newest railgun uses electromagnetic energy to fire rounds and is capable of hitting targets 200 kilometers away traveling at 2.5 kilometers per second. That's seven times the speed of sound.

According to CNBC, a missile traveling at that speed would take just 90 seconds to travel from Washington to Philadelphia.

Xinhua News reported that China may be mounting the railgun on a Type 055 destroyer.

The Type 055 is Asia's largest destroyer to date, measuring 180 meters long and 20 meters wide. It's equipped with anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons. It's equipped to power kinetic energy weapons.

CNBC reports that information from a U.S. intelligence report reveals that China is expected to add the weapon to its arsenal in 2025.