The liftoff is scheduled for 8:50 am Central time (1450 GMT) from a Texas launchpad. The rocket will be carrying several science experiments for NASA.

The small rocket crossed the frontier of space last year, which is internationally agreed to be 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth, known as the Karman Line.

New Shepard reached a height of 66 miles (107 km) in April 2018.

The spacecraft is designed to one day carry up to six passengers for a journey lasting a total of 11 minutes.