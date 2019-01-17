CERN unveils proposal to build new bigger and more powerful particle accelerator

It would be located in Geneva and would have a circumference of roughly 100 kilometers. That's almost four times bigger than the Large Hadron Collider or LHC.

The conceptual design report predicts it would take approximately 20 years to design and build the new collider. The report highlights the importance of building it at the right time to ensure the continuation of particle research after the LHC stops operating in 2035.

According to the report, the collider would be built in phases. During its early stages, it would collide electrons and positrons. Later it would collide electrons against the nuclei of lead atoms.

The team hopes that by 2050 the FCC will be able to carry out proton-proton collisions with an energy of 100 teraelectronvolts[a]. That is seven times the energy capacity of the LHC.

Plans for the collider also include a radiofrequency acceleration system, large scale cryogenic plants and 16 tesla high-field accelerator magnets.

It took 1,300 scientists based at 150 universities worldwide five years to develop this conceptual project.