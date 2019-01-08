Samsung Electronics flags near 30% slump in Q4 operating profit

The shock warning added to concerns about the broader tech sector after Apple sent shudders through world markets last week by slashing its revenue forecast blaming weak sales in China and citing the trade war.

Samsung (the world's top maker of smartphones and memory chips) has enjoyed record profits in recent years despite a series of setbacks, including a humiliating recall and the jailing of its de facto chief.

But operating profit during the October to December period was expected to be around 10.8 trillion won ($9.8 billion), down 28.7 percent from a year earlier, Samsung said in an earnings estimate.

Sales dropped more than 10 percent to 59 trillion won in the period, Samsung said.