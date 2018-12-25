China launches telecommunication technology test satellite

The satellite was launched at 00:53 Beijing Time by a Long March-3C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"Now, I declare that the lunch mission has succeeded," said Zhang Xueyu, the Center's director.

The satellite was developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Long March system has finished 296 missions.

According to Wu Weiqi, deputy director of the Center, they'll take on more launch missions in 2019.

"Just now, we have launched the No. 3 telecommunication technology test satellite into its pre-selected orbit by Long March-3C carrier rocket. This is the final mission of Xichang Satellite Launch Center in 2018. We have at least 15 or more launch missions next year," said Wu.