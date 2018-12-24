SpaceX launches first national security mission

A milestone for Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company Sunday as it launched its first national security space mission for the United States.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying a roughly $500 million GPS satellite, known as GPS III, built by Lockheed Martin.

The successful launch is a significant victory for Musk and SpaceX, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing.

The GPS III satellite is the first to launch out of 32 in production for the Air Force GPS III program.