SpaceX to reattempt launch of first U.S. national security space mission

  • Sunday 23, December 2018 in 6:02 PM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX will once again on Sunday attempt the long-delayed launch of a U.S. military navigation satellite, which would be the company's first national security space mission for the U.S. government.
The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a roughly $500 million GPS satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp is set for 8:51 a.m. EST/13:51 UTC from Florida's Cape Canaveral, SpaceX's fifth attempt in the last week after technical and weather delays.
 
The company canceled a launch on Saturday due to strong winds.
 
A successful launch would be a significant victory for Musk's privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.