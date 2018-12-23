SpaceX to reattempt launch of first U.S. national security space mission

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a roughly $500 million GPS satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp is set for 8:51 a.m. EST/13:51 UTC from Florida's Cape Canaveral, SpaceX's fifth attempt in the last week after technical and weather delays.

The company canceled a launch on Saturday due to strong winds.

A successful launch would be a significant victory for Musk's privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.