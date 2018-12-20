Astronauts land from ISS stint marred by air leak, rocket failure

A Soyuz spacecraft ferrying Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, NASA's Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos landed safely in Kazakhstan, Russia's space agency said.

"There's been a landing... The crew of the manned Soyuz MS-09 has returned safely to Earth after 197 days," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

The spacecraft landed slightly ahead of schedule at 0802 Moscow time (0502 GMT), Roscosmos said on its website.

"The crew feels well after returning to Earth," the space agency said.

Live footage on the websites of NASA and Roscosmos did not show the landing of the astronauts' capsule due to thick fog over the snow-covered Kazakh steppe.

Rescuers pulled the crew members out of the capsule, with Prokopyev and Aunon-Chancellor appearing pale and weak due to the effects of long weightlessness, while Gerst beamed broadly and gave an interview to German television.

When the astronauts blasted off in June, they were one of the least experienced crews ever to join the International Space Station only Gerst had been on a space mission before, in 2014.

Gerst, who is from Germany, has now spent a total of 363 days on the ISS, a record for the European Space Agency. He is now flying to Cologne, the ESA said.