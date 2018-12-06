Drone delivery service to begin in Finland by 2019

Drones developed by the Alphabet subsidiary company provide pick-up and delivery services.

The company started testing their services in Australia since 2014 and are now ready to start another trial in Finland in spring of 2019.

According to the company, the drones are designed in-house. Their current model features fixed wings similar to an airplane, helicopter-like rotors and a wingspan less than 1.5 meters

Each drone weighs about 5 kilograms and is able to carry packages weighing up to 1.5 kilograms. The drones are able to fly roughly 20 kilometers round trip.

The company uses a special Unmanned Traffic Management platform which is an automated system that manages the drone's flight paths.

During their tests in Australia the company delivered, food, bottled water and batteries to farmers in Queensland.