The move by BT will bring its mobile phone business in line with an internal policy to keep the Chinese company's equipment at the edge of telecoms infrastructure.

BT has also excluded Huawei from bidding for contracts to supply equipment for use in its core 5G network, it said.

However, BT will continue to use Huawei's kit in what it considers to be benign parts of the network, such as equipment on masts, FT said.