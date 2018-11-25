Video gaming fiends with an itch hit Twitch

Today's top "streamers" are celebrities who can earn fame and a healthy living from competitive video gaming but co-founder Emmett Shear says his lightbulb moment came back in 2010, four years before Amazon swooped to net Twitch for a cool $970 million.

"In 2010, I realised the content I loved, that I was watching on Justin.tv, was all gaming content," says Shear.

"(I) loved the streamers, so I decided we would start focusing on just gaming, and there was a huge opportunity there," Shear told AFP.

So Twitch came into being the name alluding to a player's action response time.

Twitch brands itself as a global community showcasing "unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions," the entertainment ranging from "casual gaming to world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams."