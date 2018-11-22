SpaceX's crew rocket set for January test flight

The launch test is a crucial milestone in the space agency's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to launch humans to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration said SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft which will shuttle three astronauts to space from the same launch pad that sent Apollo 11's three-man crew to the moon in 1969 will make its debut flight atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Jan. 7.

The Jan. 7 launch date announcement comes a day after NASA said it would conduct a "cultural assessment study" of the companies, "including the adherence to a drug-free environment," prior to crew test flights. [nL4N1XW01J]