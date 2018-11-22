SpaceX's crew rocket set for January test flight

Sharjah24 – Reuters: The first flight of a SpaceX rocket tailored to fly astronauts to the International Space Station is set for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 7, NASA said on Wednesday.
The launch test is a crucial milestone in the space agency's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to launch humans to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
 
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration said SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft which will shuttle three astronauts to space from the same launch pad that sent Apollo 11's three-man crew to the moon in 1969 will make its debut flight atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Jan. 7.
 
The Jan. 7 launch date announcement comes a day after NASA said it would conduct a "cultural assessment study" of the companies, "including the adherence to a drug-free environment," prior to crew test flights. [nL4N1XW01J]