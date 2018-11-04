Giant mechanical creatures delight spectators as they roam central Toulouse

To a person standing on the ground, Ariane the spider and Asterion the minotaur are huge: Ariane measures 13 metres (43 feet), can reach up to 20 metres (65 feet) with her legs and weighs 38 tonnes, while Asterion is 14 metres high (46 feet) and weighs 47 tonnes. They took two years to build.

The machines are controlled by dozens of operators who meticulously move every part of its body to make it look as alive as possible.

"It's the eyes that accentuate the emotions and feelings of animals. So if the eyes, or even the others parts of the minotaur, remain static, it doesn't work," said La Machine member Emily Battersby, who controls the movements of the minotaur's eyes and ears using a remote.

The creatures in the "Guardian of the Temple" mechanical show are based on ancient Roman ruins found near the banks of the Garonne River, where the performance also begins.

The show is also the opening event of a new workshop for La Machine in Toulouse, which will exhibit the large and small mechanical creations of their engineers, artists, designers and technicians.

The "Guardian of the Temple" show runs until November 4 and the group's Halle de la Machine workshop opens its doors on November 9.