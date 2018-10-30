Australia says 5G risks high, in nod to China firms' exclusion

Australia expanded its national security rules in August to exclude telecommunication equipment suppliers that it believes have ties to foreign governments. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said after the policy announcement that it would be prohibited from Australia's new broadband network.

The events soured bilateral relations between Canberra and China.

"5G technology will underpin the communications that Australians rely on every day, from our health systems and the potential applications of remote surgery, to self-driving cars and through to the operation of our power and water supply," Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate, said in rare public comments late on Monday.

"A potential threat anywhere in the network will be a threat to the whole network," he said in a speech that did not mention Huawei or any other firm by name.

A spokesman for Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has previously denied it answers to the Chinese government.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said cooperation between Chinese and Australian companies was win-win, and Australia should not put up barriers to this.

Australia previously banned Huawei from providing equipment for its fiber-optic network and moved to block it from laying submarine cables in the Pacific.

Although widely expected, the move added to tensions in bilateral ties as Canberra had previously accused China of meddling in its domestic politics, which soured trade ties.