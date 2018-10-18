In Japan, there's a robot for everything

Introducing CarriRo, a delivery robot shaped a bit like a toy London bus with bright, friendly "eyes" on its front that can zip around the streets delivering packages at 6km/h (4 miles per hour).

CarriRo "is designed to roll along the pavements and direct itself via GPS to an address within a two-kilometre radius," explained Chio Ishikawa, from Sumitomo Corp, which is promoting the robot.

The lucky recipient of the package is sent a code to a smartphone allowing him or her to access CarriRo's innards and retrieve whatever is inside post, medicine or a take-away.

Services like this are especially needed in ageing Japan. With nearly 28 percent of the population over 65, mobility is increasingly limited and the country is struggling for working-age employees.

Toyota's HSR (Human Support Robot) may not be an oil painting to look at -- standing a metre tall, it looks like a bin with arms but it can provide vital help for the aged or handicapped at home.

Capable of handling and manoeuvring a variety of objects, it also provides a key interface with the outside world via its internet-connected screen for a head.

Omron showcased a robot that can be programmed to glide around a supermarket and place various items into a basket. Possibly useful for a lazy or infirm shopper but more likely to be put to use in a logistics warehouse.