Nokia chairman reopens old wounds with new book

Nokia was the world's largest mobile handset maker and Europe's highest valued company at its peak, accounting for about 4 percent of Finland's economic output.

But it failed to recognize the threat to its existence posed by the rise of touchscreen smartphones after Apple launched the iPhone in 2007. It has since sold off its handset business, with thousands of jobs lost along the way, and is now focused on telecoms networks and licensing its technology patents.

Nokia's decline was partly down to a lack of entrepreneurial leadership and the failure to face up to bad news, according to the book by Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia's chairman, who joined the company's board in 2008.

Named "Transforming Nokia: The power of paranoid optimism to lead through colossal change," the book has made headlines beyond the business world because of its attacks on former Nokia CEO and Chairman Jorma Ollila.

Siilasmaa said Ollila, one of Finland's best known business leaders who once considered running for president and is also a former chairman of Royal Dutch Shell, was quick-tempered and spread fear in the organization, which curbed open discussion and led to a reluctance to share bad news.

Siilasmaa said he proposed Nokia look into choosing Google's Android platform for Nokia's smartphones over the company's own Symbian system in 2009, but a memo he had sent to Ollila was never discussed in the boardroom.