Google launches connected speaker with screen

The Google Home Hub, competing against Amazon's Echo Show, was unveiled at a New York media event at which the tech giant also announced its upgraded Pixel 3 smartphone and a new tablet computer dubbed Pixel Slate.

The new speaker, to be sold for $149, is powered by Google's smart digital assistant and is designed "to get the state of the entire home" by connecting to other smart devices, said Google vice president of product management Diya Jolly.

Jolly said the Home Hub, with a seven-inch screen, will allow users to access a "dashboard" that can be used to control any of several thousand internet-connected devices or appliances.

The new device also can allow users to play music and videos from Google-owned YouTube.

Google also showed its new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, with upgrades including edge-to-edge screens that offer more display space without increasing the size of the handset. The 5.5-inch Pixel 3 will sell from $799 and the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL from $899.

Google's new Pixel Slate unveiled Tuesday brings "the power and productivity of a desktop to a gorgeous tablet," according to senior vice president Rick Osterloh.

Osterloh said the new devices were designed to take advantage of Google's development of artificial intelligence.

The Pixel includes improved tools aimed at limiting screen time and allows parents to control device time for children.

While Google has been ramping up its hardware efforts, its smartphones have captured less than three percent of the global market, according to surveys.