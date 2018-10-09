Electronics retailer Ceconomy says fiscal year earnings below targets

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year to Sept. 30 totaled 630 million euros ($724.0 million), down from an adjusted figure of 714 million euros for the previous year, it said in an unscheduled release of preliminary figures.

That missed a target range of 680 million-710 million euros in EBITDA for the year, issued just last month.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the 12 months through September declined to 400 million euros from 494 million a year earlier, missing a previous target range of 460 million-490 million euros.

"This deviation is attributable to significantly lower than expected operating earnings contributions at MediaMarkt Saturn Retail Group at the end of the financial year 2017-18," the group said late on Monday in a brief statement.