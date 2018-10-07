Spanish cities grapple with invasion of electric scooters

In Madrid public opinion is divided over the hundreds of electric scooters which California-based start-up Lime -- partly owned by ride-hailing Uber and Google parent company Alphabet -- has made available since mid-August.

Unlike schemes involving shared bicycles that typically must be left in docking stations, the scooters are dockless, leaving riders responsible for parking them out of the way. The next rider can find the nearest scooter with a smartphone app, unlock it and use it for a fee.

Similar electric scooter sharing programmes have been introduced in other European cities including Paris, Vienna and Zurich.

In Madrid, Lime's scooters -- which have already been used over 100,000 times -- are tolerated by the left-wing city hall, intent on reducing pollution.

But the scooters are often left in places where they obstruct sidewalks -- and their users often speed by pedestrians or hog roads.

Last month a video of two people, including a child, wearing masks while they raced along a highway near the Mediterranean port of Valencia on an electric scooter went viral.

"They don't respect anything at all. We need rules. It's crazy. They ride on lanes reserved for buses and taxis. They cross in front of cars," Fernando Sobrino, a 59-year-old taxi driver, told AFP as he waited for passengers in the centre of Madrid.

Jose Manuel, a 55-year-old salesman, complained the scooters "ride on sidewalks without any control".

"There is a risk of getting rear-ended by one as happened to me the other day," he said as he made his way along the Gran Via, a busy shopping street in central Madrid.