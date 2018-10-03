Sharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending

Sharp will offer OLED panels in its new smartphones later this year and plans to sell the screens to other manufacturers, although it has signaled it is wary about a rapid expansion in OLED as momentum for the thinner but more expensive screens slows.

The move comes as the Osaka-based electronics maker, a major supplier of iPhone liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, continues its recovery after being bought two years ago by Taiwan's Foxconn .

Sharp's OLED smartphones will initially go on sale in Japan, by far its major market after it slashed its overseas smartphone business. The company has not yet reached any deals for sales to other smartphone makers, a spokeswoman said at a launch function in Tokyo.

Sharp has so far invested 57.4 billion yen ($505 million) to produce OLED panels in western Japan, less than a third of the planned 200 billion yen investment that was announced by Foxconn at the time of its acquisition in 2016.