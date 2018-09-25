Dell revisits IPO option amid tracking stock deal pushback

Dell's IPO deliberations come as several hedge funds, including Elliott Management Corp and Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, as well as activist investor Carl Icahn, resist a .$21.7 billion cash-and-stock offer from Dell to buy back "tracking stock" from them tied to Dell's 81 percent stake in software company VMware Inc

Such a security "tracks," or depends, on the financial performance of a specific business unit or operating division of a company, rather than the operations of the issuer as a whole.

The acquisition of this publicly traded tracking stock would result in Dell going public without an IPO. However, the hedge funds have said that Dell's offer shortchanges them because it inflates its own value and discounts the value of the tracking stock.

Dell had considered an IPO earlier this year as part of a strategic review that also explored a possibility of a reverse merger with VMware. In July, it decided against the IPO because of concerns that its large debt pile would put off stock market investors, sources said at the time.

The tracking stock deal would not require Dell to raise new money because it would be funded by the company issuing new shares and with a $9 billion dividend it would receive from VMware.

Dell's recent financial performance has emboldened the Round Rock, Texas-based computer company to once again consider the IPO seriously, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

Dell is preparing to interview investment banks this week for underwriting roles in a potential IPO, the sources said. It has also pushed back a roadshow with tracking stock investors that was slated for this week to the following week, the sources added.

Dell declined to comment. Dell's IPO preparations were first reported earlier on Sunday by the Wall Street Journal.

There is no certainty that Dell will go ahead with an IPO. Dell Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said last week the company would go back to its "status quo" if investors rejected its offer for the tracking stock.

Dell said this month that its operational cash flow soared by 45 percent year-on-year in the latest quarter to $2.6 billion, while its total debt dropped to $50.3 billion, down from the $57.3 billion debt pile in September 2016, when it completed its acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp.