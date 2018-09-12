LG display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis

So he donned a pair of goggles, picked up a hammer, and smashed a liquid-crystal display screen to bits.

The symbolism was impossible to miss: LCD panels, the company's mainstay for years, were being relegated to the industrial dustbin. The company's future would depend on a newer technology, organic light-emitting diode, or OLED.

"I've never seen him do such a thing," said one company official who was present. "His performance showed a grim determination to weather this crisis."

Yet LG Display's predicament was in many ways one of its own making. Less than a year earlier, the company had showered employees with perks and bonuses as profits rolled in, driven by the company's leadership in LCD screens forTVs, computer monitors and smartphones.

But LG Display had misread the market: Chinese competitors were coming on strong, and by early this year prices for LCD screens were plummeting. The fat profits of 2017 turned into big losses in 2018 - and the company abruptly announced in July that it would slash $2.7 billion in capital spending it had planned through 2020.

It did not reveal its total or previous targets but made about $6 billion in capital expenditures in 2017, according to Eikon data.

The company's troubles stand as a stark example of the risks inherent in hotly competitive technology businesses that require massive capital investment.

"It seems that LG Display made a major miscalculation on its LCD business, not accurately judging the timing to pull away when they could see China's rapid catch-up," said Lee Won-sik, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"We knew from last year LCD prices would go down but we did not expect this big and fast fall," acknowledged one LG Display official, who, like others in this article, declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media. "Customers had been asking for price cuts, but we didn't act until it got too late."