Tencent to check IDs to enforce game limits for minors

The measure comes on the heels of new efforts by the government to regulate China's highly popular video game industry, including restrictions on the number of new releases to address concerns over children's eyesight.

Starting next week, new "Honour of Kings" users will have to provide their identification details, which will be checked against a police database, according to a statement on the game's official WeChat social media account.

The company also plans to expand the system to all its other titles.

Tencent's shares closed down 3.2 precent in Hong Kong following the announcement.

The system will allow the company to check if the player is underage and should be included in its "anti-obsession" system, which limits minors to one or two hours of playtime in the online multiplayer battle game.

Tencent launched the anti-addiction system last year to "ensure children's healthy development" as concerns grow in China that long periods online are posing a serious threat to the country's youth.

The Shenzhen-based firm decided last year to limit "Honour of Kings" users who are 12 years old and younger to one hour of play a day and block them from signing into the game after 9 pm.

Those between 12 and 18 years old are limited to two hours per day.

The identification system will take effect around September 15 and verification of all new users will be completed before the end of the month.