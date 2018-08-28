Lights out for halogen bulbs in Europe as LEDs take over

First the traditional light bulb, and now the halogen lamp: the European Union's crackdown on energy-inefficient products is claiming another victim.

Halogen lamps should have been banned two years ago, but they were granted a reprieve to develop suitable alternatives.

Now it is lights out, however. As of September 1, most halogen bulbs can no longer be brought to market in the EU, under 2009 rules setting out efficiency benchmarks for manufacturers.

Incandescent light bulbs - which were banned in 2012 - turned just 5 per cent of the energy consumed into light. Halogen lamps meanwhile use five times more energy than currently favoured LED lights, according to the European Commission.

The EU rules on eco-design target all products impacting energy consumption, including shower heads or windows, for example. Besides the light bulb, products such as vacuum cleaners, ovens, hotplates and extractor fans have all fallen foul of these guidelines.

From September, halogen lamps will mostly be replaced by LED lights. This should save as much energy annually as is consumed by member state Portugal, according to the commission.

There will be exceptions, however: Spotlights as used in ceiling lighting, as well as halogen bulbs used in floodlights or desk lamps are not impacted by the ban, which predominantly targets candle or bulb shaped lights that fall into energy consumption category D, denoting high inefficiency.