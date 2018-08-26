Trade tensions may power down China's robot industry

The robots – wired with wide LED smiles and cutesy personalities – are the brainchild of Chinese-American company AvatarMind, built to be futuristic retail workers, teacher's assistants and household helpers.

But even as the company polishes off production of 2,000 units, AvatarMind and companies like it are rethinking plans for international expansion in the face of widening tariffs.

The main competitor to AvatarMind's iPal humanoid robot is a similar but much pricier bot called Pepper, which is made by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

Annualised growth rates for robot production in China dropped from 35.1 percent in May to just 6.3 percent in July, according to the country's bureau of statistics

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says the slowdown is not related to trade.

But analysts say there is an obvious link to direct tariffs on industrial machinery and robot parts, as well as domestic manufacturers' putting off production during trade talks.