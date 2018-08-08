Japanese water-hunting rover readies for moon mission

The crew of Apollo 17 were the last humans to set foot on the moon in 1972.

Putting humans back on the lunar surface is now back on the agenda.

Last year President Trump signed a directive he said would enable astronauts to return to the moon.

Hoping to play a part, Japanese company iSpace; developers of this moon rover.

Along with its lander module, iSpace says the low-weight carbon-fibre body makes it a more cost-effective tool for lunar exploration.

Shuhei Akimoto, Communication Manager ISPACE, and saying: "Our lander and rover is very lightweight. So, space exploration is very expensive because of fuel... It's like 1.2 million U.S. dollars per kilogram...So we created a lightweight rover and lightweight lander, so that we can reduce the cost."

It wieghs just 4 kilograms, with solar cells on each side to provide power.

The body is coated with silver and Teflon that allows heat to be radiated into space, with the body able to cope with temperatures of -40 degrees to 100 degrees Celsius.

Using on-board cameras, iSpace says its main mission is to locate water supplies on the moon to support future human colonies.

The company says they're finalising a contract with a rocket company, with plans for two lunar missions to orbit around and land on the moon by 2020.