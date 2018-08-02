Rolls-Royce unveils plans to develop new flying taxi

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is owned by German car manufacturer BMW, is not related to this venture of creating flying taxis, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The vehicle would be powered by six electric propulsors,using gas turbine energy.

Rolls-Royce claims the flying taxi would also be able to take off and land vertically because of the wings ability to rotate 90 degrees.

The company also claims that once the vehicle reaches its cruising height, its propellers would automatically "fold away and rely on several rear propellers for thrust."

The EVTOL, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, could be flying in the sky in the 2020s, reports Phys Org.

According to a statement published by the company, the vehicle could be used for military purposes as well as cargo or personal use.

The launch details were announced during the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, located in the southern coast of England.

"The BBC reports Rolls-Royce is planning to launch a four-to-five seat flying taxi with a maximum speed of 250 miles per hour."

"The vehicle would be powered by six electric propulsors and use gas turbine energy."

"Rolls-Royce claims the flying taxi would also be able to take off and land vertically, as its wings are able to rotate 90 degrees."

"The company also claims that once the vehicle reaches its cruising height, its propellers would automatically 'fold away and rely on several rear propellers for thrust."