In China, yellow robots deliver snacks to your home

This "little yellow horse" is an autonomous delivery robot, ferrying daily essentials like drinks, fruit and snacks from the local store to the residents of the "Kafka" compound in the Chinese capital.

Equipped with a GPS system, cameras and radar, the robots are seen by their creator as the future of logistics in China, where he says one billion packages will eventually be delivered every day.

Travelling at a less than overwhelming three kilometres (two miles) per hour -- a slow human walk -- the robot has room for improvement, said one customer as she removed a packet of nuts from its bowels.

"The weak point is that it cannot deliver directly to the door like a human," said the customer, who does not live on the ground floor.

"But it's still quite practical. The robot delivers relatively quickly," she said.

The robot takes advantage of Chinese consumers' love of cashless payments and smartphone shopping.

China is the world's biggest online shopping market with more than half of its population making at least one smartphone purchase per month, according to professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. This compares to 14 percent in the rest of the world.

Whether buying electronics or toilet paper, avocados or clothes, Chinese are used to simply tapping a button on their smartphone and getting a home delivery -- sometimes several per day.

To get a delivery via the "little yellow horse", the customer selects the desired products, taps in the address and pays via their phone.

The supermarket staff place the items in the robot, and the robot bustles off.