FCC investigating website flaw that exposed mobile phone locations

A security researcher said earlier this week that data from LocationSmart, a California-based tech firm, could have been used to track AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) mobile consumers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent.

Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, on Friday had urged the FCC to investigate, saying on Twitter that a “hacker could have used this site to know when you were in your house so they would know when to rob it. A predator could have tracked your child’s cell phone to know when they were alone.”

He later praised the FCC decision to investigate, as first reported by Reuters.

“I urge the FCC expand the scope of this investigation, and to more broadly probe the practice of third parties buying real-time location data on Americans,” Wyden said.

Robert Xiao, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, said a flaw in a demo tool from LocationSmart could have been used to track anyone.